Community-loved bookstore to close after 30 years, customer lines wrap around building

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fans of a beloved bookstore in Cobb County have packed the place all day after news it was closing in August.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at the Barnes & Noble near the Cumberland Mall, where the store will end a 30-year run of pairing books with readers.

Outside, Petersen said it looked like Black Friday, but on a Tuesday in June.

Phoenix Fidel, a nine-year-old, and her mom Lindsey McGee got to the store at 8:30 a.m., two-and-a-half hours before it opened.

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Phoenix said she was ready to go in, and was the first one in line.

“I’m excited to get some stuff in there!” she said.

For her mom, the news of the closure was a surprise.

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“We actually were scrolling on TikTok and saw they were closing down,” McGee said.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the closure Tuesday morning after learning the shop is closing due to the end of its lease.

Hundreds of customers formed a line around the building, starting at the front doors, and extending down the sidewalk around the north end of the building.

The line kept going, too. Every parking spot is filled and customers were in line up to Cobb Parkway.

Ashly Johnson said she drove more than an hour to get in line.

“We actually drove an hour-and-a-half,” Johnson said, adding that they were visiting from Griffin. She said they were there for a good reason. “Books. I love books. And I love a good deal.”

At the store, items are between 30% to 50% off because of the pending closure.

Heather Wright, a longtime customer, told Channel 2 Action News that she hadn’t seen lines like this, even during holidays.

“We haven’t had Black Friday like this at Christmas Time,” Wright said.

For those at the end of the line inside the store, checking out with books and other merchandise was a three hour wait.

Except for Phoenix. While McGee got books to read, Phoenix got coloring books. Getting there early paid off.

Property records for the Barnes & Noble location show that RaceTrac bought the building and the land, so a gas station and convenience store are incoming.

A RaceTrac spokesperson confirmed the land purchase to Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that we plan to open both a RaceTrac store and a Potbelly Sandwich Shop at 2952 Cobb Parkway. RaceTrac has been proudly based in Atlanta for 50 years, and we’re looking forward to offering something special in our hometown. We will share more details about this exciting project as it progresses," the spokesperson said.

The store’s last day open is Aug. 19.

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