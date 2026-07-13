Teen killed at fireworks show; police seek public’s help to find shooter

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police called for anyone who has information on a deadly park shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old after a fireworks show to come forward.

Jazon Fajardo was shot at Midland Park just yards from police headquarters July 3 after Gainesville’s First Friday Concert and fireworks celebration.

He was able to walk across the street but collapsed in a parking lot and later died at a hospital.

“As investigators continue to pursue justice, we believe there are individuals who have information that could help move this case forward. Even the smallest detail may make a significant difference,” police said in a statement.

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His father, Rosaleo Fajardo, previously shared photos of his son and described him as a good person. Many of the photos featured Jazon alongside his girlfriend, Kimberly.

Rosaleo Fajardo told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that his son did not have problems with anyone. He said it had been just the two of them since Jazon’s mother died several years ago.

Police said a second person also was hit by gunfire but was expected to recover.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact Gainesville Police Department, call 911 or submit an anonymous tip online.

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