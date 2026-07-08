Father remembers slain Gainesville teen as ‘happy and strong’

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old following Gainesville’s First Friday Concert and fireworks celebration.

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Police have identified the victim as Jazon Fajardo, who had recently graduated from high school. Investigators have not announced any arrests and say they are reviewing hours of surveillance video as they work to identify the shooter.

The shooting happened Friday night at Midland Park, just yards from Gainesville Police headquarters. According to police, Fajardo was able to walk across the street after being shot but collapsed in a parking lot. He later died at a hospital.

His father, Rosaleo Fajardo, shared photos of his son and described him as a good person. Many of the photos featured Jazon alongside his girlfriend, Kimberly.

The shooting occurred after the fireworks show had ended and crowds were leaving the event. Police said Fajardo and another person were struck by gunfire. The second victim, as an innocent bystander who was shot in the leg, is expected to recover.

“We believe that there was some type of an altercation between the deceased victim and another individual,” Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Holbrook said.

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Holbrook said officers had a heavy presence at the event, with police stationed within about 50 yards of where the shooting occurred.

“Someone who was willing to display this type of action, to pull a gun, shoot another, shoot into a crowd of innocent people with cops standing right there, tells you how dangerous this individual is,” Holbrook said.

During Tuesday’s Gainesville City Council meeting, Mayor Zack Thompson addressed the tragedy.

“As a community, we grieve together and we’ll continue to stand beside those who are hurting in the days and weeks ahead,” Thompson said.

Rosaleo Fajardo told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that his son did not have problems with anyone. He said it had been just the two of them since Jazon’s mother died several years ago.

When asked how he wants people to remember his son, Fajardo said: “Happy, strong. Happy and strong.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators. No arrests have been announced.

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