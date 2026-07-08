‘Really adds flavor’: FIFA fans from across the globe falling in love with ranch dressing

ATLANTA — Fans from across the world are taking an interesting souvenir home with them after the FIFA World Cup: ranch dressing.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday where fans were getting ready to head back home.

“I think it was one of the best days of my life!” Regina Avila said.

Avila was in Atlanta to watch Argentina beat Egypt at the Atlanta Stadium, advancing to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

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Some fans are trying to take a taste of America with them.

Petersen gave Avila a little taste on a cracker.

“You tell me what you think,” he said.

“Okay, really nice!“ Avila exclaimed.

It has apparently been very popular with fans of England’s World Cup team, but one cannot carry it through airport security.

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The Transportation Security Administration told Channel 2 Action News that it classifies as a liquid and must be checked.

“We’ve specifically noticed that many European travelers are falling in love with ranch dressing and trying to figure out how to bring it home. We’re celebrating their enthusiasm for America and reminding everyone that ranch dressing is considered a liquid under TSA rules. That means any bottles over 3.4 ounces need to be packed in checked baggage,” the TSA said in a statement.

Avila believes it’s worth it.

“Yes! It really adds flavor to the food,” she said. “It’s amazing! I love it.”

Channel 2 Action News learned that some U.S. airports in cities hosting the World Cup are now selling ranch in shops near the gates, but a spokesperson said there are no bottles of ranch for sale at Hartsfield-Jackson.

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