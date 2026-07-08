Man accused of killing wife, shooting son in metro Atlanta home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is accused of killing his wife and shooting their son.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with neighbors of Kirk Wrzeisen who described him as a successful engineer, father and husband. Neighbor’s spoke highly of Wrzeisen, his wife and children who all seem to be well loved in their community.

He’s now in jail accused of murder and other violent crimes

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Neighbors said Wrzeisen was often seen walking the dog around the neighborhood.

The peaceful, family-friendly neighborhood was rocked Tuesday night when the home became the center of a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the home along Laurel Creek Trail after 7 p.m.

Behind closed doors, Cobb County detectives found a mother shot and killed in her own home. Her son, who was also shot, ran to neighbors for help.

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