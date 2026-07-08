Woman touched inappropriately at spa by unlicensed massage therapist, she says

An Atlanta woman is warning others after she says she was touched inappropriately during a massage.

The man accused doesn’t have a license, and it not the first time he has been under investigation.

“I want him to be arrested. And I don’t want nothing else to happen to nobody else,” Tierra Veney told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

What happened at Bounce and Relax Spa on Briarcliff Road is still hard for her to talk about.

The spa manager’s response LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

“He started off with my back. It was different instances where I was kind of questioning if he was getting too close to my private area,” she said.

She said he then took the sheet down, exposing her, then massaged her chest. She froze.

“He pulled up Google Translate and then he typed in, ‘Don’t tell the boss. The boss will be mad,’” Veney said.

Veney called police immediately. In their report, investigators say the accused therapist denied the allegations.

The same man, Chunlei Wang, was charged in Cobb County in April 2025 for practice of massage therapy without a license.

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