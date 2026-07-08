Health officials announce 1st positive West Nile detection in metro Atlanta for 2026

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Board of Health announced that the first positive samples of West Nile virus were found at a mosquito trap in the county.

The board said the Environmental Health team had recovered positive West Nile samples from an Atlanta trap near Grant Park, indicating that mosquitoes in the area were infected.

“Mosquitoes can be dangerous if infected and may pose a serious health risk to people in our area. We want to make sure communities are aware and take necessary precautions to protect themselves,” Dr. Brandon Leftwich, Environmental Health Director at the Fulton County Board of Health, said in a statement.

To help prevent mosquito bites and mosquito breeding, FCBOH says to follow these recommendations:

Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer, that’s when mosquitoes are most active

Wear loose-fitting clothing, long-sleeved shirts and pants to cover more skin and prevent bites

Cover any exposed skin with insect repellents containing DEET, the most effective repellent against mosquito bites

Drain any containers that have standing water, like buckets, barrels, flowerpots and other items, as mosquitoes breed in them

Make sure your doors and windows are in good repair, fit tightly and repair any damaged or torn screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house

Trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds

FCBOH said that in areas where infected mosquitoes are reported, they work with a mosquito control vendor to exterminate them.

County staff also visit surrounding neighborhoods to spread awareness and keep the community educated.

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