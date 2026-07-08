FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta expands hours for World Cup semifinal matches

ATLANTA — FIFA Fan Festival Atlanta will be expanding its hours for the 2026 World Cup semifinal matches next week. The FIFA semifinals will be held in Dallas, Texas on July 14 and Atlanta on July 15.

The extended schedule will allow fans more time to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Atlanta’s role as a host city. The festival, located at Centennial Olympic Park, has welcomed more than 453,000 fans from around the world more than 16 days of operation.

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FIFA Fan Festival will be open from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. along with a special performance by Ludacris. The festival will have other surprise guests and welcome international supporters ahead of the Atlanta match.

Wednesday’s FIFA Fan Fest will run from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will feature a 6 p.m. closing ceremony highlighting Atlanta’s host city role following the semifinal match.

General admission tickets for the festival sold out last week. A limited number of additional general admission tickets will be available to reserve on Friday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those tickets will only allow for entry starting at 6 p.m. but entry isn’t guaranteed. Fans can still purchase GA+ or VIP tickets for both days.

Performance lineups and times for both days will be announced on Monday.

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