17-year-old identified as victim in Hall County deadly shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police Department on Monday shared the identity of a teenage boy who died Friday after the city’s First Friday Concert.

Jazon Javier Fajardo, 17, of Gainesville, died Friday at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after he was found shot.

Police encountered the shooting victim shortly after 10 p.m. in the Midland area.

Another person who was shot received non-life-threatening injuries.

Gainesville police said they are still seeking information from the public to help solve this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or submit information online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

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