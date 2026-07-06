Drowning victim at Georgia lake on July 4 weekend identified

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man was identified as the drowning victim state and local law enforcement and emergency responders searched for at Lake Allatoona on Sunday.

According to the Georgia department of Natural Resources, game wardens and members of Bartow County Fire/Rescue responded to the lake near Glade Marina after 28-year-old Fidel Ojwang, of Lilburn, went off the back of a ski boat.

All the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News was at the lake to report on the search on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said he went under the water and did not resurface, so responders started searching with a boat-mounted SONAR.

The search continued until just after midnight Monday, when game wardens found and recovered Ojwang’s remains and brought him to the Bartow county Coroner.

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