Man missing at Allatoona Lake, search ongoing

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement vessels are searching Allatoona Lake for a missing man.

A Channel 2 Action News reporter is on the way to the scene. See more on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the man is missing from the Allatoona Landing marina area.

The identity and age of the man hasn’t been disclosed.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group