GDOT to close lanes on 16 miles of GA 400 for Express Lanes construction project

FULTON OCUNTY, Ga. — Starting Monday, the Georgia Department of Transportation will have parts of GA400 closed to allow for a construction project.

GDOT said it’ll be closing 16 miles of the state route from the MARTA North Springs Station to just before McFarland Parkway.

Construction crews will be working on the state’s SR 400 Express Lanes project every night through July 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

GDOT’s announcement on the closure says they’ll all be single lanes, every night, until the project is done, but the closures, locations and work schedules are still subject to change.

State officials said drivers should expect delays, be careful and make sure to drive more slowly when in work zones.

Here’s where the single-lane closures are happening:

SR 400 southbound from Kimball Bridge Road to McFarland Road

SR 400 southbound from Pitts Road to Abernathy Road

SR 400 southbound CD Lanes from Exit 5 to Abernathy Road

SR 400 northbound from Kimball Bridge Road to McFarland Road

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