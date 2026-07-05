Scattered storms possible Sunday afternoon, heat rising above 100

The forecast is staying hot and humid and a heat advisory is in effect for parts of the southeast metro Atlanta area.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says that a heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. with a heat index up to 106 degrees.

The advisory includes southeast counties in the area.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Deon also said there’s a chance of isolated storms Sunday afternoon, which will become more scattered later and through Sunday night.

There is a low risk of an isolated strong or severe storm and damaging wind gusts are the main threat.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be a little lower and storms are possible daily, all week.

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