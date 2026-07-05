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Scattered storms possible Sunday afternoon, heat rising above 100

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Scattered storms possible Sunday afternoon, heat rising above 100
By WSBTV.com News Staff

The forecast is staying hot and humid and a heat advisory is in effect for parts of the southeast metro Atlanta area.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says that a heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. with a heat index up to 106 degrees.

The advisory includes southeast counties in the area.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Deon also said there’s a chance of isolated storms Sunday afternoon, which will become more scattered later and through Sunday night.

There is a low risk of an isolated strong or severe storm and damaging wind gusts are the main threat.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be a little lower and storms are possible daily, all week.

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