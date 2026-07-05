Metro Atlanta fireworks show evacuated after gunfire heard, 1 detained

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — A fireworks show came to an early end Saturday night after gunfire was heard in the area, and one person was detained.

A Channel 2 reporter is on the way to the scene. See more on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, attendees were quickly and safely escorted from the stadium,” the city of Avondale Estates said in a social media post.

Authorities said it was possibly celebratory gunfire near the fireworks show that was underway at Avondale Estates.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The city said all attendees entering the stadium were checked for weapons.

This is a developing story.

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