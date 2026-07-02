Suspended sheriff arrested by GBI

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a suspended sheriff following an investigation.

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According to the GBI, Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson, 67, of Young Harris, faces charges of theft by deception, false statements and writings, sale of real or personal property to a political subdivision by a local officer or employee, and three counts of violation of the oath of office.

The investigation began on May 28 after the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI conduct an independent review of circumstances surrounding a financial transaction identified during Towns County’s annual audit.

During the investigation, agents determined that a check had been written to Henderson from one of the Towns County Sheriff’s Office bank accounts, according to the GBI.

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed an investigative committee to look into misconduct allegations against Henderson.

Henderson and one of his deputies were indicted in October related to an incident on Dec. 13, 2024, when Hiawassee Ofc. Jose Carvajal was falsely detained and arrested.

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According to the indictment record, Henderson is accused of insulting Carvajal and physically battering him in an “insulting and provoking manner,” while Carvajal performed his duties as a police officer.

Through an executive order, Kemp has appointed Attorney General Chris Carr, Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood and Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown to investigate the allegations against Henderson. They have 30 days to report back to the governor.

Henderson was booked into the Towns County Detention Center.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 .

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

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