Gov. Kemp appoints committee to investigate North Georgia sheriff

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed an investigative committee to look into misconduct allegations against a North Georgia sheriff.

Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson and one of his deputies were indicted in October related to an incident on Dec. 13, 2024, when Hiawassee Officer Jose Carvajal was falsely detained and arrested.

Bradburn is accused of filing a false report, saying he had been the victim of an aggravated assault, maintaining the claim during an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to the indictment record.

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The indictment says Bradburn falsely reported that while stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation, he was attacked by the driver and shot while struggling for his gun.

According to the indictment record, Henderson is accused of insulting Carvajal and physically battering him in an “insulting and provoking manner,” while Carvajal performed his duties as a police officer.

Through an executive order, Kemp has appointed Attorney General Chris Carr, Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood and Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown to investigate the allegations against Henderson. They have 30 days to report back to the governor.

At that point, Kemp could decide whether or not Henderson should be removed from office.

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