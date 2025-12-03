Kemp orders commission to review indictment, suspension of north Georgia sheriff

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — In a Tuesday executive order, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a commission to review the recent indictment of Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson.

Henderson was previously indicted, along with one of his deputies, after a misconduct investigation stemming from a Dec. 13, 2024 incident.

According to indictments, Henderson and Deputy Austin Bradburn violated their oaths of office.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that Bradburn was accused of filing a false report, saying he had been the victim of an aggravated assault and maintaining that claim during an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Henderson was accused of accused of insulting Hiawassee Officer Jose Carvajal and physically battering him in an “insulting and provoking manner,” while Carvajal performed his duties as a police officer.

Carvajal was responding to the scene where Bradburn was found.

Henderson was suspended from duty by Kemp on Oct. 22 and a committee of sheriffs and the state attorney general began an investigation of the incident.

Attorney General Christopher Carr, Sheriff Lenn Wood of Coweta County, and Sheriff Ezell Brown of Newton County and are now reviewing Henderson’s indictment.

They were given two weeks to get a report to the governor regarding Henderson’s suspension.

