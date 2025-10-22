North Georgia sheriff suspended over alleged misconduct

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has suspended a north Georgia sheriff over allegations of misconduct.

Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson will be suspended for the next 60 days.

Last month, the governor created a committee of other sheriffs and Attorney General Chris Carr to look into allegations of misconduct against Henderson.

The committee recommended to the governor that Henderson be suspended.

Specific details on the allegations against Henderson have not been released.

