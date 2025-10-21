Man accused of hunting down mudding driver faces victim during tense bond hearing

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Haralson County Superior Court judge denied bond for Omar Bennett, who is accused of shooting Austin Glover while he was mudding near Bennett’s home.

The decision to deny bond was made during a tense court hearing Tuesday.

At one point the suspect locked eyes with the victim, a very tense moment.

But in the end, the judge denied bond, and the suspect went back to jail.

Bennett faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

While Bennett smirked and shrugged, the shooting victim, Glover, kept his focus straight on the superior court judge.

Shooting Eaves Haralson Austin Glover was injured in the shooting. He appeared in court for Omar Bennett's bond hearing. (Source: WSBTV)

Glover, along with family and friends, packed Courtroom 1 for Bennett’s bond hearing.

Bennett is accused of shooting into a pickup last month because, according to sheriff’s deputies, he was upset Glover and his passenger Cameron Callahan were mudding near his home in Haralson County.

Mudding is when a driver does circles and other tricks in the mud.

Deputies say Bennett chased down the truck in his ATV and then blocked Glover from leaving the scene.

“There was blood inside the truck, pools of blood on the seats, the carpet,” Nicole Wilson, investigator with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

The lead investigator on the scene told the court a gunshot hit Glover in the face. That caused Glover to lose control and slam into a tree.

As the investigator detailed his injuries, Glover sat with bandages around his neck and his mouth wired shut.

“The bullet traveled through and out the back of the right side of his neck,” Wilson said.

But Bennett’s wife painted a different picture. She told the court her husband was not dangerous.

In his closing, the state prosecutor told the court Bennett acted out of pure rage: “This is a case of outrage by the defendant, someone who is angry and took the law into his own hands.”

The judge agreed.

Outside of court, glover could not physically speak, but his sister told me she is relieved to know Bennett is nowhere near her brother.

