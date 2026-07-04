Stone Mountain Park reaches capacity ahead of America 250th birthday celebration

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Those who were waiting to go to Stone Mountain ahead of the July Fourth celebration have waited too late.

Organizers of the Stone Mountain Park’s 250th Celebration Drone and Light Show + Fireworks say the park has reached capacity, and the gates are closed to inbound vehicles.

“The exact same Drone and Light Show + Fireworks can be seen tomorrow, July 5, and Monday, July 6,” event organizers said in a news release.

See more about the holiday events at Stone Mountain Park here.

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