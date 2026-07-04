Metro Atlanta driver ticketed for dangerous driving overturns vehicle less than an hour later

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — A driver is fortunate to be alive after a serious crash in Chattahoochee Hills that happened less than an hour after being stopped and cited for dangerous driving, according to police.

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The Chattahoochee Hills Police Department said an officer stopped the driver of a vehicle for speeding and passing in a no-passing zone. The driver was issued citations and released.

About 45 minutes later, police said the same vehicle left the roadway, overturned and crashed into a tree.

Photos shared by the department show the vehicle heavily damaged following the crash.

“Looking at these photos, it is remarkable—and incredibly fortunate—that the driver did not lose her life,” the department said in a social media post.

Police said the incident serves as a reminder of why officers enforce traffic laws and why drivers should take speed limits and no-passing zones seriously.

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“A citation is not about ruining someone’s day,” the department wrote. “Speed limits and no-passing zones exist for a reason, and dangerous driving can have devastating consequences in a matter of seconds.”

Authorities are urging drivers to slow down, obey traffic laws and make safe decisions behind the wheel.

“Please drive like your life—and the lives of everyone else on the road—depend on it,” police said. “Because they do.”

The department did not release additional information about the driver’s condition or where the crash occurred.

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