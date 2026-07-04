Heat advisory in effect for 4th of July; storms could bring brief relief

ATLANTA — This Fourth of July holiday, Georgians are being urged to take precautions as dangerous heat persists this weekend.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of north Georgia, with heat index values expected to climb as high as 105 degrees.

While the day will be dominated by heat, Deon says isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

The hot weather is expected to continue Sunday, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 90s across much of the area. Scattered storms are also expected to develop during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will remain warm Monday through Wednesday with a chance for storms.

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