Peachtree Road Race: Atlanta’s biggest race crowns champions on Fourth of July

ATLANTA — The 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race crowned its champions Saturday as elite runners and wheelchair athletes raced through Atlanta in the annual Fourth of July tradition.

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In the Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division, Daniel Romanchuk successfully defended his title for the ninth consecutive year, crossing the finish line in 19:00. Romanchuk, the course record holder, continued his dominance of the event with another first-place finish.

On the women’s side, Tatyana McFadden returned to the winner’s circle for the first time since 2021. McFadden captured her eighth Peachtree victory with a winning time of 23:02.

In the women’s elite field, Tsigie Gebreselama secured her place in race history, claiming the championship in 31:02 to become the 2026 Peachtree Road Race women’s winner.

The men’s elite race saw Patrick Kiptoo Kiprop break the tape in 27:37, earning his second consecutive Peachtree Road Race title.

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