Annual Peachtree Road Race T-shirt unveiled

ATLANTA, Ga. — One of the most anticipated traditions surrounding the annual Peachtree Road Race has arrived: the unveiling of this year’s official commemorative T-shirt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Created by graphic designer, SCAD graduate and longtime runner Dyan Szall, the winning design, titled “We the Peaches,” celebrates Atlanta’s iconic landscape, the spirit of the nation’s 250th anniversary and the thousands of runners who make the Fourth of July race a beloved tradition.

For Szall, designing the coveted race shirt is more than a professional milestone, it’s the realization of a lifelong dream.

Born and raised in Marietta, Szall has been participating in the Peachtree Road Race since the age of 12. Like countless Atlantans, the annual race has become an essential part of Independence Day celebrations.

He said his favorite part of the race is conquering the hills after 17th St. and relaxing under the tree-lined Midtown skyline. This is the feeling he wanted to evoke in his T-shirt design.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Szall shared in the artist’s statement accompanying the design.

The artwork captures the feeling runners experience after cresting Cardiac Hill, when Peachtree Street opens into Midtown beneath a canopy of trees. In a colorful blend of patriotism and local pride, the design transforms the U.S. Constitution into the roadway itself, winding through Atlanta landmarks from Buckhead to Midtown and into Piedmont Park.

Rich with vibrant colors and symbolic imagery, “We the Peaches” honors America’s 250th anniversary while paying tribute to the city that has hosted one of the world’s largest 10K races for decades.

Each year, the official T-shirt becomes a collector’s item, proudly worn long after race day as a badge of accomplishment and Atlanta pride.

As tens of thousands prepare to lace up their running shoes this Independence Day, they’ll once again wear more than just a race shirt. It’s a colorful symbol of Atlanta’s history, resilience and community spirit.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group