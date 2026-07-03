2 Georgia lottery players become instant millionaires with scratch-off tickets

GEORGIA — From Fayetteville to Jasper, Georgia Lottery players cashed in on some big wins in June, including two $1 million scratch-off prizes and nearly $1.9 million in Fantasy 5 jackpots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The biggest prizes came from two scratch-off tickets worth $1 million each.

A player in Fayetteville won a top prize playing the 50X The Money scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market on Glynn Street and claimed June 22.

Another player in Jasper claimed a $1 million top prize playing Millionaire Maker. The winning ticket was purchased at Amoco West Market on Highway 53 West and claimed June 23.

Fantasy 5 players also had a strong month, winning a combined $1.87 million in jackpot prizes.

The largest jackpot, worth $539,327, was won in the June 15 drawing by a player who purchased a ticket at Memorial Food Mart in Decatur.

An Atlanta player won $515,729 in the June 21 drawing, while players in Brunswick and Lawrenceville each claimed jackpots worth $254,096 in the June 28 drawing.

Additional Fantasy 5 winners included a Bowdon player who won $178,992 and a Fairburn player who claimed a $125,000 jackpot.

Several players also won six-figure prizes through Georgia Lottery Quick Win games. A Pooler player won $243,516 playing 100X The Money Quick Win through the Georgia Lottery mobile app, while a Hampton player claimed $105,074 playing the same game.

Other notable Quick Win winners included a Thomaston player who won $98,147 and a Decatur player who won $22,757.

TRENDING STORIES:

Powerball drawings produced several big winners across Georgia as well.

Five players won $50,000 each during June drawings, with winning tickets sold in Savannah, Fayetteville, Dallas, Adairsville and Lawrenceville.

Mega Millions players also scored sizable prizes. A player in Cumming won $30,000 in the June 9 drawing, while players in Marietta, Ellenwood and Stapleton won prizes ranging from $20,000 to $30,000 later in the month.

Digital lottery games continued to deliver large payouts.

A Covington player claimed $598,244 playing Money Strike Jackpots, the largest Diggi Games prize reported during the period.

Other Diggi Games winners included players in Buford, Bonaire, Villa Rica, Lawrenceville, Jasper, Decatur, Rossville, Conyers, Dalton, Lithonia and Suwanee, with prizes ranging from $10,000 to $60,000.

The Georgia Lottery also reported wins through Keno, Georgia FIVE and Millionaire for Life drawings.

An Augusta player won $12,000 playing Keno on the Georgia Lottery mobile app, while four Georgia FIVE players each claimed $10,000 prizes.

Five additional players won $7,500 each in Millionaire for Life drawings, with winning tickets sold in Hampton, Thomasville, Newnan, McDonough and LaGrange.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday, July 4, with an estimated jackpot of $396 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for July 3, with an estimated jackpot of $542 million.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group