Beyond the stadium: FIFA World Cup fuels security industry growth in Atlanta

ATLANTA — While law enforcement agencies lead security operations for FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta, local private security companies say the global tournament is creating new business opportunities that extend far beyond the stadium.

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Millions of fans are expected to attend World Cup matches and FIFA-related events over several weeks, fueling demand for additional security at venues, hotels, restaurants, municipal events and private functions.

Angela Gennari, owner of Atlanta-based Titan Global Enterprises Incorporated, said security remains one of the most critical components of hosting an event on the scale of the World Cup.

“Security is one of the most important parts of any large event like this,” Gennari said.

Her company has been contracted to provide security support at Atlanta’s World Cup venue, as well as at tournament sites in Miami, Dallas and Houston. In addition to on-site security, the company oversees security functions at several locations.

“We are really doing everything we can to keep an event safe and to keep our patrons safe,” Gennari said.

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Since FIFA activities began in Atlanta, Gennari said business has remained steady, creating opportunities not only for her company but for smaller security firms across the region.

“There’s so many adjacent opportunities for people,” she said.

Gennari said private security companies are being hired to protect dignitaries and celebrities, as well as provide security for World Cup-related events hosted by municipalities, restaurants and other businesses.

“That is needed to execute a game or a match of this caliber,” she said.

For Titan Global, Gennari said the World Cup has become a significant growth opportunity.

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“FIFA has really just elevated that. It has really created an opportunity for us to showcase what we do well, which is large events,” she said.

Beyond the immediate economic impact, Gennari said the experience is helping her team build expertise in managing security for large-scale international events.

She and other industry leaders plan to share lessons learned during the Global Security Exchange conference, which will be held in Atlanta in September.

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