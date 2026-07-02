Estranged husband says wife killed after run over in driveway ‘tragic accident’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An estranged husband seen on video running over his wife in the driveway then dragging her back into the house called it a tragic accident.

His explanation LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Janice Frazier’s family previously shared home surveillance video with Channel 2 they said captured the final moments of the 58-year-old’s life.

The man spoke exclusively with Channel 2’s Tom Jones. His attorney asked his identity not be revealed since he hasn’t been charged.

He said he still loves her, even though they planned to get a divorce.

Jackie Patterson, also known as the Fly Lawyer, disputed the family’s claim that the estranged husband had been drinking. Patterson said Frazier was the one who was intoxicated that night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group