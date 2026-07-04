1 dead, another hurt following holiday celebration in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gainesville are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that left one person dead and another injured following a holiday celebration Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gainesville police say officers were patrolling the Midland area shortly after 10 p.m., just after the end of the city’s First Friday Concert, when they ran into a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

As officers performed life-saving measures, they learned of a second shooting victim nearby.

The first victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. The second victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victims or provided information about a possible suspect.

Police believe people who were in the area at the time of the shooting may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or submit a tip through the Gainesville Police Department. Authorities said tipsters can remain anonymous.

The investigation remains ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group