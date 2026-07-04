Fallen trees block lanes of metro Atlanta interstate, causing traffic backup

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The aftereffects of a strong summer storm is complicating travel on Interstate 285 North at around Chamblee Tucker Road.

Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene.

Fallen trees have blocked two lanes of the interstate at Chamblee Tucker Road. This is around mile marker 34.

Flooding on Interstate 285 South blocked all lanes of the interstate at around the same, but that alert was quickly cleared, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511.

This is a developing story.

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