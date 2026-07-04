Lake Lanier boating incidents, 2 drownings reported during Fourth of July weekend

GEORGIA — As thousands of Georgians headed to lakes and waterways for the holiday celebrations, state game wardens said they have already responded to multiple emergencies and several boating accidents.

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According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’s holiday boating activity report, game wardens investigated incidents on lakes, rivers and private waterways across the state between July 3 and July 5. The latest report includes activity through the end of July 3.

On Lake Lanier in Hall County, game wardens responded after a woman was injured when a 20-foot center console boat hit a large wake near Mountain View Park. Officials said the impact caused the passenger to fall and injure her left leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Later that night on Lake Lanier in Dawson County, game wardens responded to a boating incident following the fireworks show near Athens Boat Club. Authorities found two people in the water amid a large debris field and quickly rescued them from an area crowded with boat traffic. Investigators determined a large wake washed over the bow of a pontoon boat, damaging part of the vessel. No injuries were reported, and officials said alcohol was not a factor.

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In one of the weekend’s deadly incidents, game wardens were notified of a possible drowning on Lake Sinclair. Authorities said witnesses reported hearing a man calling for help from the water around 3:30 a.m. before the cries stopped. Using side-scan sonar, game wardens searched the area and located the victim just before 1 p.m. The body was recovered in about nine feet of water by the Baldwin County Dive Team.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old David Hoyt Glass.

Another drowning was reported in Worth County, where officials said a 51-year-old Albany man died after a tractor overturned into a private pond while he was unloading it from a trailer. A witness attempted to rescue him but was unable to reach him before he disappeared underwater.

Game wardens later recovered the body of Leonard Latresse Polk, 51, of Albany.

In Camden County, game wardens investigated a personal watercraft crash on the St. Marys River. Authorities said the operator and passenger were thrown from the watercraft after hitting a wave and hitting their heads together. Both were taken to a Jacksonville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials continue to urge boaters and swimmers to use caution as heavy holiday traffic remains on Georgia waterways.

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