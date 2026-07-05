Atlanta Braves

Five Atlanta Braves chosen for All-Star Game

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Braves All-Stars Atlanta Braves will be represented by five players in the All-Star Game. (Source: Atlanta Braves/X)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Five Atlanta Braves have been selected for the All-Star Game.

Representing the Braves on the National League All-Star team are Raisel Iglesias, Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson, Chris Sale and Ozzie Albies.

The Braves, Dodgers and Phillies are each sending five players to the All-Star Game, tied for the most selections of any club, according to a MLB press release.

The 96th MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 14 at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

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