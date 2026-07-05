Triple shooting in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police say three people were shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex along the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

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Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was on the scene as police investigated. Police say the three victims are undergoing treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital, but have not released their names or their conditions.

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At this time it is unclear if celebratory gunfire had anything to do with the shooting.

This is a developing story.

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