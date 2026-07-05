170 drivers arrested by troopers for drunk driving on July 4

ATLANTA — During the July 4 weekend in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said 324 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, so far.

But on just July 4, there were 170 new DUI arrests, officials said.

In addition to drunk driving arrests, state troopers cited 470 people for distracted driving on the holiday weekend and 638 for seatbelt violations.

State troopers said drivers on Georgia roads need to make sure to “make safe choices to plan a sober ride, stay focused behind the wheel and buckle up.”

DPS said there were four fatal crashes that troopers responded to, and statewide reporting by all law enforcement agencies responded to a total of six fatalities, as of July 4.

The final numbers for the holiday travel period are expected to come out on Monday.

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