Police investigating deadly Cobb County motorcycle crash from July 4

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers from the Cobb County Police Department are investigating a deadly crash from July 4.

A Kennesaw man died in the single-vehicle incident.

According to police, the CCPD Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating the crash, which happened on Church Road where it meets Saddlebrook Creek Drive around 2:19 p.m., police said.

Preliminary details from their investigation revealed that the motorcycle driver, Adrian Villalobos, 23, was driving east on Church road when he lost control of the bike for unknown reasons.

Police said the motorcycle left the road and Villalobos collided with a tree before coming to an uncontrolled final rest.

When Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office staff got to the scene, Villalobos was pronounced dead and his family was informed.

The crash remains under investigation and police ask that anyone with information comes forward and calls the CCPD Step Unit at 770-499-3987.

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