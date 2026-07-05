Fight in northwest Atlanta leads to shooting that sends 3 to hospital

ATLANTA — A fight outside an apartment building led to a shooting that sent three people to the hospital, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to the shooting on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard at North Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

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In a news release, police said “a physical altercation escalated into a shooting. One person was shot in the upper stomach, another was shot in the right hand and right thigh, and a third was shot in the left calf.”

All of the people involved were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are expected to recover.

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A woman who lives in the apartment building declined to give her name, but told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that the three victims are siblings – a man and his two sisters – who live together in an apartment.

She described them as “good people” who go to work and “mind their own business.” She said she didn’t know what happened to prompt the shooting. Another neighbor said he heard about four gunshots.

The shooting happened in a high-profile area, with a MARTA station just outside the apartment building and Lindsay Street Baptist Church across the street.

William McKenzie, a deacon at the church, told Channel 2 Action News that gun violence has not been a concern in the neighborhood, pointing out the two Flock cameras mounted on the street outside the church.

He also said two police officers live right up the street and the police respond quickly to all incidents in the area.

While Mims was on the scene at 5 a.m. Sunday, he repeatedly heard gunfire in the neighborhood, likely celebratory gunshots for the Fourth of July weekend. It’s unclear if the three victims were engaged in celebratory gunfire.

Police have not said whether the shooting was just among the three victims or if they’re looking for any suspects.

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