2 charged after celebratory gunfire wounds woman in metro Atlanta home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after a woman was hit by celebratory gunfire that came through the home’s wall on July 4, DeKalb County Police Department said Sunday.

DeKalb PD said they arrived at a home in the 7500 block of Clear Creek Drive at around 11:30 p.m. July 4, where they found a woman shot.

She was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

DeKalb PD said Steven Joseph, 34, is charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage in the first degree, while Odane Lynch, 42, is charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a public highway or street.

This shooting comes on the same day a fireworks show ended early because of celebratory gunfire. A man has been arrested in connection to that shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group