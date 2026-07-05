Missing swimmer’s remains recovered by sonar team at Lake Sinclair

LAKE SINCLAIR, Ga. — A swimmer reported missing at a central Georgia lake was recovered by a sonar and dive team on Friday.

According to the Baldwin County Public Safety Dive Team, their team was requested Friday morning to help the Georgia Department of Natural Resources search for a missing Putnam County swimmer at Lake Sinclair.

Using sonar technology from DNR, the Baldwin County dive team located the missing swimmer’s remains just before 2 p.m.

“While this was not the outcome anyone had hoped for, we are grateful that efforts helped bring closure to the family,” officials said.

The victim’s identity was not released out of respect for the family, the dive team said in a statement.

"Please keep the family and all those affected in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the agency said.

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