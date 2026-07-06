34 drunk boat operators, 4 drownings over July 4 weekend in Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources released its final counts for boating and water-related incidents during the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to the report, shared by the DNR Law Enforcement Division, there were 34 people cited for boating under the influence, four people drowned, three people were injured in boating incidents and game wardens responded to six boating situations.

Of the BUIs reported over the holiday, Lake Lanier had the single largest number of boaters under the influence, with eight of them over the weekend.

Spreading out to the broader Gainesville law enforcement area covered by DNR, Gainesville had more than one-third of the BUIs for the state.

There were two drownings reported at Lake Sinclair, one at Allatoona Lake near the Glade Marina and one at a private pond in Worth County after a tractor flipped over.

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