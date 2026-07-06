Boil water advisory issued for parts of Henry County

ATLANTA — A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Henry County on Monday.

The Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) says the advisory is out of an abundance of caution after an operational issue at the Tussahaw Water Treatment Facility.

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The following areas are under the boil water advisory:

All areas generally south of Turner Church Road, Honey Creek Road and Snapping Shoals Road

All areas generally east of Interstate 75

It excludes the following areas:

City of McDonough service area

City of Locust Grove service area, except for the following neighborhoods: Grove Park, Copperfield, Berkley Lake, Bridle Creek, Brighton, Amber Ridge, Coulter Woods and Bunn Farm.

HCWA officials are conducting the required water quality testing before the advisory can be lifted. They are also asking customers to conserve water and not do any outdoor watering until the advisory is lifted.

WHAT YOU CAN DO IN A BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Drink bottled water if possible.

Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water.

Use boiled of bottled water when mixing with baby formula.

Laundry can be done as usual, but dishwashers need to be on the hot setting.

You can flush your toilets normally.

WHAT NOT TO DO IN A BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Do not use tap water for hand washing

Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers or ice makers.

Do not brush your teeth with tap water.

Do not swallow and water while bathing or showering.

Do not feed your pets tap water.

Do not rely on water filters because they do not typically remove bacteria.

Do not use tap water if you have open wounds, blisters, sores, have a weakened immune system or a chronic illness. Instead use boiled cooled water, or bottled water for bathing, skin cleansing and shaving.

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