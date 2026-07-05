Man arrested after gunfire disrupts fireworks show; families ran for safety

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — A Fourth of July fireworks celebration in DeKalb County turned chaotic Saturday night after gunshots were fired near the event, sending families running for safety inside Cobb Stadium in Avondale Estates.

Police say one man is now in custody and faces multiple charges.

Witnesses described a night that began with fireworks and ended in panic as the sound of gunfire cut through the celebration.

“The sound of fireworks was suddenly overshadowed by gunfire,” one witness told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter, describing the moment people began scrambling for exits.

Video captured on cell phones shows crowds reacting as the commotion unfolded.

“I did not see any police officers because it was mayhem and we were just running,” witness Anasone Silivongxay said.

Another attendee, Justin Green, said the event quickly shifted from celebration to fear.

“A lot of crying babies, a lot of very scared kids,” Green said, describing the scene as families tried to understand what was happening.

Green said he was watching fireworks with his family when he first heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.

“We were watching the fireworks… they were going for several minutes and then I heard a burst of several shots,” he said. “My wife and I turned to our kids and huddled over them and shielded them.”

As people ran for safety, Green said he also saw police officers moving into the area with long guns.

“As I was running, there were three or four Avondale Estates police officers carrying their long rifles,” he said.

Investigators say 39-year-old Tyler Ladet was arrested in connection with the incident. He faces multiple charges, including reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities also say they later executed a search warrant at Ladet’s home, where they found two handguns and multiple shell casings.

Despite the panic, police say no one was injured during the incident. However, the investigation remains active.

“To this person, I just want to say they took something away from a lot of kids,” Green said.

Officials have not said what led up to the gunfire.

The case remains under investigation.

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