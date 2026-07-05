Man in custody after allegedly opening fire at a metro Atlanta fireworks show

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — The Avondale Estates Police Department said a man was placed under arrest after allegedly opening fire at Cobb Stadium during a fireworks show.

During the July 4 show, police say members of law enforcement heard gunfire coming from a nearby home.

Officers from both AEPD and the DeKalb County Schools Police Department responded, eventually identifying a suspect and taking him into custody.

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Officers got a search warrant for the home of Tyler Ladet, who was accused of firing those shots, after taking him into custody without incident.

Police said two handguns and multiple shell casings were recovered from Ladet’s backyard.

He now faces charges of reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Sunday, police said Ladet remains in the DeKalb County Jail, with more charges possible.

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