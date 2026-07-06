Cobb County

Six Flags Over Georgia park patrons seriously hurt by fallen limb

By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com
Six Flags parking lot Cobb County PD is seen at the Six Flags Over Georgia parking lot after an emergency response Sunday. (Source: WSBTV)
By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com

AUSTELL, Ga. — Some Six Flags Over Georgia park patrons were hit by a fallen limb Sunday evening, causing serious injuries, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services reported.

A spokesperson said three to five patrons were hit by the limb. Two of them were seriously hurt.

No other details were available from Cobb County.

A Channel 2 photographer at the scene saw a couple of police vehicles at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The county was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Six Flags Over Georgia for further details.

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