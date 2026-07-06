Six Flags Over Georgia park patrons seriously hurt by fallen limb

AUSTELL, Ga. — Some Six Flags Over Georgia park patrons were hit by a fallen limb Sunday evening, causing serious injuries, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services reported.

A spokesperson said three to five patrons were hit by the limb. Two of them were seriously hurt.

No other details were available from Cobb County.

A Channel 2 photographer at the scene saw a couple of police vehicles at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The county was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Six Flags Over Georgia for further details.

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