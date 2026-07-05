Firework strikes Delta flight from Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Delta flight from Atlanta was struck by a firework while making its descent into Chicago’s Midway airport on July 4.
The crew reported the firework strike to Delta.
A Delta representative said Delta Flight 1076 landed at Midway International Airport at 8:33 p.m. without further incident.
The plane, an Airbus A319, was carrying 52 customers and 6 crew members.
No damage was found on the airplane.
The firework strike comes on the same week a Delta flight was reportedly struck by lightning. This flight from Chicago was headed to Atlanta but had to divert to Indianapolis.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group