Firework strikes Delta flight from Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Delta flight from Atlanta was struck by a firework while making its descent into Chicago’s Midway airport on July 4.

The crew reported the firework strike to Delta.

A Delta representative said Delta Flight 1076 landed at Midway International Airport at 8:33 p.m. without further incident.

The plane, an Airbus A319, was carrying 52 customers and 6 crew members.

No damage was found on the airplane.

The firework strike comes on the same week a Delta flight was reportedly struck by lightning. This flight from Chicago was headed to Atlanta but had to divert to Indianapolis.

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