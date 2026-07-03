Lightning hits Delta plane headed to Atlanta

A Delta flight from Chicago to Atlanta was forced to make a diversion to Indianapolis after a lightning strike earlier Friday night.

A pilot reported the lightning strike flying out of Chicago’s O’Hare airport, ABC News reported.

According to the Air Traffic Control recording, crew and passengers smelled smoke, which soon dissipated.

There were no reported injuries on board the craft from the strike, and the flight taxied to the gate on its own.

Lightning strikes aboard aircraft aren’t that unusual, and aircraft are designed to withstand them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group