Trending

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in Madison Square Garden ceremony

By WSBTV.com News Staff
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in a Madison Square Garden ceremony, Swift’s publicist says.

The couple wed in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler in New York City, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor,” while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, served as his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party, according to the rep.

No official wedding photos have been released by the couple yet.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read