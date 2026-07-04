Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in Madison Square Garden ceremony

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in a Madison Square Garden ceremony, Swift’s publicist says.

The couple wed in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler in New York City, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor,” while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, served as his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party, according to the rep.

No official wedding photos have been released by the couple yet.

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ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

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