Police: Buckhead dog sitter beat Chihuahua to death, dumped body now facing felony charges

ATLANTA — Fulton County police arrested 30-year-old Jamarcus Morrison and charged him with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

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According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, investigators allege Morrison knowingly and maliciously caused the death of a tan and white female Chihuahua by beating the dog inside his apartment at The Lofts at Twenty25 on Peachtree Road.

Police said the investigation began on June 25 after a witness reported seeing someone throw a dead dog into a dumpster behind the apartment complex.

Animal Services officers responded and found the Chihuahua inside a black trash bag next to a black wire dog crate.

“We went to the dumpster and were able to locate the deceased canine who had suffered severe injuries from blunt force trauma and had a broken back,” Animal Services Commander Major Nikki Dwyer told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Investigators said surveillance video from the apartment complex shows Morrison carrying a black trash bag to the dumpster before returning minutes later to throw away the dog’s crate and toys.

According to the warrant, investigators also reviewed Ring doorbell audio recorded by a neighbor across the hall. Police said the recording captured a dog yelping, loud banging and then silence before Morrison allegedly left the apartment carrying a trash bag.

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“He had told us that his dog had died from drinking dirty water from a dog park earlier in the week,” Dwyer said.

Police said the evidence collected during the investigation contradicted that explanation.

Investigators also learned Morrison operated a dog-sitting and boarding business called Unleashed.

When officers served the arrest warrant at Morrison’s apartment, they found three other dogs belonging to separate owners.

“We found three dogs from three separate owners that he was dog sitting, and they all seemed to be OK,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the case should serve as a reminder for pet owners to carefully research anyone they trust to care for their animals.

She recommends checking references, asking for regular updates and paying attention if a pet sitter suddenly stops communicating.

The Chihuahua has been sent for a necropsy to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing. As of Friday evening, Morrison remained jailed and it remained unclear if he had hired a lawyer.

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