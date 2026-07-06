Metro Atlanta Walmart briefly evacuated amid bomb threat

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence was reported at a Forsyth County Walmart Sunday night.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the police response at the Walmart on Highway 9 and Commerce Boulevard was due to a bomb threat. The building was briefly evacuated.

In an update at around 8:40 p.m., the public information officer reported that the scene was cleared.

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