1-year-old riding without car seat dies in north Georgia crash, Georgia State Patrol says

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol said a one-year-old girl died from injuries sustained in a car crash after riding in the front seat without a car seat.
A trooper from Troop A was dispatched to the accident at around 2:50 a.m. July 4.
An investigation determined a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Georgia 100 too fast for a curve, traveling off the road and hitting a concrete culvert.
The girl was taken to Floyd Medical Center, where she died of her injuries Sunday.
The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.
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