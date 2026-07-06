Senior homeowners in metro Atlanta city can now apply for help paying for home repairs

Senior homeowners in one metro Atlanta city can now apply for help with home repairs.

The City of South Fulton has opened applications for its Senior Homeowner Rehabilitation Program. The federally-funded program provides up to $25,000 in critical home repairs for eligible residents.

Applications are being accepted now through July 31.

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The program is designed to help senior residents remain safely in the homes they own. Funding is provided through the federal Community Development Block Grant program and does not need to be repaid.

Home improvements covered by the program include electrical and plumbing repairs, roof replacement and upgrades to HVAC systems. The program also funds repairs for exterior windows and doors, mold remediation, lead hazard reduction and ADA accessibility modifications.

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To be eligible, applicants must be 62 years of age or older and own and occupy a single-family home within the City of South Fulton as their primary residence.

Applicants are also required to maintain homeowner’s insurance, be current on their mortgage, property taxes and any liens and meet federal household income guidelines.

South Fulton officials says they will process applications based on the eligibility above and the order they are submitted until funds have been awarded. They encourage eligible residents to apply as soon as possible.

The city will also host two in-person application assistance sessions from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 9 and July 15 at Welcome All Park.

Anyone with questions can email housing@cityofsouthfultonga.gov or call 470-855-5778.

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