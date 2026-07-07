16-year-old found dead days after being shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead several days after being shot.

Officers responded to Washington Street just after 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July and found two men, 26 and 27, who had been shot.

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Investigators say that on Monday, they learned a third person may have been shot.

While searching the area, they found a 16-year-old dead from a gunshot wound.

The teen’s identity has not been released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

Investigators have not commented on how the teen’s body was not found for several days.

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